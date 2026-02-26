Ajay Mitchell Injury: Remaining out
Mitchell (abdomen/ankle) is out for Friday's game against Denver, per Clemente Almanza of USA Today.
Mitchell remains without a timetable for a return due to an abdominal strain and ankle sprain. Cason Wallace and Isaiah Joe should both continue to take on a more pronounced role in the Oklahoma City backcourt Friday.
