Ajay Mitchell headshot

Ajay Mitchell Injury: Remaining out

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 26, 2026

Mitchell (abdomen/ankle) is out for Friday's game against Denver, per Clemente Almanza of USA Today.

Mitchell remains without a timetable for a return due to an abdominal strain and ankle sprain. Cason Wallace and Isaiah Joe should both continue to take on a more pronounced role in the Oklahoma City backcourt Friday.

Ajay Mitchell
Oklahoma City Thunder
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ajay Mitchell See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ajay Mitchell See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 25
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 25
Author Image
Joe Mayo
Yesterday
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, February 25
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, February 25
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
Yesterday
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, February 24
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, February 24
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
2 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 20
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 20
Author Image
Dan Bruno
6 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 12
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 12
Author Image
Joe Mayo
14 days ago