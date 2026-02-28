Ajay Mitchell headshot

Ajay Mitchell Injury: Remains out for Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 28, 2026

Mitchell (abdomen/ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against Dallas.

Mitchell hasn't played since Jan. 21 due to an abdominal strain and a left ankle sprain. He's without a clear timeline for a return and should be considered doubtful for Tuesday's game against the Bulls until the Thunder provide an update.

Ajay Mitchell
Oklahoma City Thunder
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ajay Mitchell See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ajay Mitchell See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 27
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 27
Author Image
Dan Bruno
Yesterday
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 25
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 25
Author Image
Joe Mayo
3 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, February 25
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, February 25
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
3 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, February 24
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, February 24
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
4 days ago