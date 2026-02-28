Ajay Mitchell Injury: Remains out for Sunday
Mitchell (abdomen/ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against Dallas.
Mitchell hasn't played since Jan. 21 due to an abdominal strain and a left ankle sprain. He's without a clear timeline for a return and should be considered doubtful for Tuesday's game against the Bulls until the Thunder provide an update.
