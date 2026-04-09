Ajay Mitchell headshot

Ajay Mitchell Injury: Ruled out for Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 9, 2026

Mitchell (ankle) has been ruled out for Friday's game against Denver.

The Thunder have already secured the league's best record and are listing 10 players as out for their penultimate regular-season game. Mitchell's next chance to suit up will come in Sunday's regular-season finale against the Suns.

Ajay Mitchell
Oklahoma City Thunder
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