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Ajay Mitchell Injury: Ruled out for Game 4

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 23, 2026

Mitchell won't play in Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals versus the Spurs on Sunday due to a right soleus strain, Rylan Stiles of SI.com reports.

Mitchell exited Friday's Game 3 win over the Spurs after tweaking his right calf, and now he will miss Game 4, which should result in more minutes for Isaiah Joe. Mitchell's next chance to play will come in Game 5 on Tuesday.

Ajay Mitchell
Oklahoma City Thunder
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