Ajay Mitchell headshot

Ajay Mitchell Injury: Ruled out for Game 5

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 25, 2026

Mitchell (calf) has been ruled out for Tuesday's Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals against the Spurs.

Mitchell will miss a second consecutive contest due to a right soleus strain he sustained in Friday's Game 3 win. With the 23-year-old guard sidelined, Jared McCain and Isaiah Joe are candidates for increased playing time.

Ajay Mitchell
Oklahoma City Thunder
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