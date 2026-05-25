Ajay Mitchell Injury: Ruled out for Game 5
Mitchell (calf) has been ruled out for Tuesday's Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals against the Spurs.
Mitchell will miss a second consecutive contest due to a right soleus strain he sustained in Friday's Game 3 win. With the 23-year-old guard sidelined, Jared McCain and Isaiah Joe are candidates for increased playing time.
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