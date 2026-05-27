Ajay Mitchell headshot

Ajay Mitchell Injury: Ruled out for Game 6

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 27, 2026

Mitchell (calf) has been ruled out for Thursday's Game 6 of the Western Conference Finals against the Spurs.

Mitchell is set to miss a third consecutive contest with a right calf strain. If the Thunder fall to the Spurs on Thursday, his next chance to play would come Saturday in Game 7 of the series. The likes of Jared McCain, Alex Caruso and Cason Wallace are all candidates to step up for Oklahoma City in Game 6.

Ajay Mitchell
Oklahoma City Thunder
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