Ajay Mitchell Injury: Ruled out for Game 6

Mitchell (calf) has been ruled out for Thursday's Game 6 of the Western Conference Finals against the Spurs.

Mitchell is set to miss a third consecutive contest with a right calf strain. If the Thunder fall to the Spurs on Thursday, his next chance to play would come Saturday in Game 7 of the series. The likes of Jared McCain, Alex Caruso and Cason Wallace are all candidates to step up for Oklahoma City in Game 6.