Ajay Mitchell Injury: Ruled out for Game 6
Mitchell (calf) has been ruled out for Thursday's Game 6 of the Western Conference Finals against the Spurs.
Mitchell is set to miss a third consecutive contest with a right calf strain. If the Thunder fall to the Spurs on Thursday, his next chance to play would come Saturday in Game 7 of the series. The likes of Jared McCain, Alex Caruso and Cason Wallace are all candidates to step up for Oklahoma City in Game 6.
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