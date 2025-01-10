Ajay Mitchell Injury: Set to miss time
Mitchell underwent a procedure on his turf toe sprain on his right foot and will be re-evaluated in 10 to 12 weeks, Andrew Schlecht of The Athletic reports.
The Thunder will need to pivot, as Mitchell will miss considerable time as he recovers from a procedure on his injured toe. Oklahoma City could give Isaiah Joe and Aaron Wiggins more time on the floor in Mitchell's absence.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now