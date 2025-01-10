Fantasy Basketball
Ajay Mitchell Injury: Set to miss time

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 10, 2025 at 3:11pm

Mitchell underwent a procedure on his turf toe sprain on his right foot and will be re-evaluated in 10 to 12 weeks, Andrew Schlecht of The Athletic reports.

The Thunder will need to pivot, as Mitchell will miss considerable time as he recovers from a procedure on his injured toe. Oklahoma City could give Isaiah Joe and Aaron Wiggins more time on the floor in Mitchell's absence.

