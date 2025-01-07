Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Ajay Mitchell headshot

Ajay Mitchell Injury: Sidelined against Cavaliers

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 7, 2025 at 1:48pm

Mitchell (toe) is out for Wednesday's game against the Cavaliers.

Mitchell will be sidelined for a second straight game after suffering a toe injury in Friday's win over the Knicks. His next opportunity to return comes Friday in New York. In Mitchell's absence, the Thunder could give Isaiah Joe and Aaron Wiggins some more playing time, but Oklahoma City's rotation may not be affected very much.

Ajay Mitchell
Oklahoma City Thunder
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now