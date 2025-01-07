Ajay Mitchell Injury: Sidelined against Cavaliers
Mitchell (toe) is out for Wednesday's game against the Cavaliers.
Mitchell will be sidelined for a second straight game after suffering a toe injury in Friday's win over the Knicks. His next opportunity to return comes Friday in New York. In Mitchell's absence, the Thunder could give Isaiah Joe and Aaron Wiggins some more playing time, but Oklahoma City's rotation may not be affected very much.
