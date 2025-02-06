Ajay Mitchell Injury: Signs two-year deal with OKC

Mitchell was converted from a two-way deal Thursday to a two-year contract with the Thunder, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Mitchell hasn't played a game for the Thunder since undergoing a procedure on his right big toe in January, but that didn't stop the team from securing his future by inking him to a two-year deal. Although he still needs a considerable amount of time before he can be cleared to play again for Oklahoma City, the move to convert him from a two-way deal to a two-year contract makes him eligible to play in the NBA playoffs, Bobby Marks of ESPN.com reports. Adding Mitchell to the playoff roster will give the squad some depth as they try to go the distance in the postseason. In 34 games this season, the 22-year-old guard is averaging 6.4 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game.