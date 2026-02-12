Ajay Mitchell headshot

Ajay Mitchell Injury: Sitting out again

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 12, 2026

Mitchell (abdomen) is out for Thursday's game against the Bucks.

Mitchell will be sidelined for his 11th straight game Thursday. At this point, it's unclear if he will be ready to return for the first game after the All-Star break Feb. 20 against Brooklyn.

Ajay Mitchell
Oklahoma City Thunder
