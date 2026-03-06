Ajay Mitchell headshot

Ajay Mitchell Injury: Won't play Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 6, 2026

Mitchell (ankle/abdomen) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Warriors.

Mitchell will miss a 20th straight game while recovering from an abdominal strain and left ankle sprain. His next chance to play is Monday against the Nuggets, though the Thunder have not provided an updated recovery timeline for the 2024 second-rounder.

Ajay Mitchell
Oklahoma City Thunder
