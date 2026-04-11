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Ajay Mitchell Injury: Won't play Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 11, 2026 at 5:01pm

Mitchell (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against Phoenix.

Mitchell will miss a second consecutive contest due to left ankle injury management, though he should be good to go for the playoffs. The 23-year-old guard has taken a significant step forward this season and will finish the 2025-26 regular season with averages of 13.6 points, 3.6 assists, 3.3 rebounds and 1.2 steals across 25.8 minutes per showing in 57 outings (16 starts).

Ajay Mitchell
Oklahoma City Thunder
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