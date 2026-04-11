Ajay Mitchell Injury: Won't play Sunday
Mitchell (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against Phoenix.
Mitchell will miss a second consecutive contest due to left ankle injury management, though he should be good to go for the playoffs. The 23-year-old guard has taken a significant step forward this season and will finish the 2025-26 regular season with averages of 13.6 points, 3.6 assists, 3.3 rebounds and 1.2 steals across 25.8 minutes per showing in 57 outings (16 starts).
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ajay Mitchell See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ajay Mitchell See More