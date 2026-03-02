Ajay Mitchell headshot

Ajay Mitchell Injury: Won't play Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 2, 2026

Mitchell (abdomen/ankle) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against Chicago.

Mitchell will miss his 18th consecutive game while tending to both an abdominal strain and a left ankle sprain. His next chance to play will come Wednesday against New York, though given the lack of a clear timetable for his return, suiting up for that contest appears unlikely.

Ajay Mitchell
Oklahoma City Thunder
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ajay Mitchell See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ajay Mitchell See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, March 1
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, March 1
Author Image
Joel Bartilotta
Yesterday
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, March 1
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, March 1
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
Yesterday
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 27
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 27
Author Image
Dan Bruno
3 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 25
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 25
Author Image
Joe Mayo
5 days ago