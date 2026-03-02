Ajay Mitchell Injury: Won't play Tuesday
Mitchell (abdomen/ankle) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against Chicago.
Mitchell will miss his 18th consecutive game while tending to both an abdominal strain and a left ankle sprain. His next chance to play will come Wednesday against New York, though given the lack of a clear timetable for his return, suiting up for that contest appears unlikely.
