Ajay Mitchell News: Drops 24 in return

Mitchell (ankle/abdomen) tallied 24 points (9-16 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 5-5 FT), three assists, two rebounds and one steal across 29 minutes in Monday's 129-126 win over the Nuggets.

Mitchell returned from a 20-game absence due to an abdominal strain and a sprained left ankle and quickly got hot, pouring in 24 points off the bench while trailing only Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jaylin Williams in scoring for the Thunder. Prior to being sidelined by injuries, Mitchell was putting together a strong second NBA season, averaging 14.1 points, 3.7 assists, 3.5 rebounds and 1.4 steals while shooting 48.7 percent from the field and 35.0 percent from beyond the arc in 26.3 minutes per contest across 43 games (nine starts). The UC Santa Barbara product's return is a key development for Oklahoma City as the team looks to close the regular season strong and pursue a second consecutive title.