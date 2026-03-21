Ajay Mitchell headshot

Ajay Mitchell News: Ejected from game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 21, 2026

Mitchell was ejected from Saturday's game against the Wizards, Andrew Schlecht of The Athletic reports.

Mitchell was one of four players ejected from this contest for getting involved in the group altercation. Mitchell will finish the contest with 14 points (6-10 FG, 2-2 3Pt), three assists, one rebounds and one steal in 15 minutes.

Ajay Mitchell
Oklahoma City Thunder
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