Ajay Mitchell News: Ejected from game
Mitchell was ejected from Saturday's game against the Wizards, Andrew Schlecht of The Athletic reports.
Mitchell was one of four players ejected from this contest for getting involved in the group altercation. Mitchell will finish the contest with 14 points (6-10 FG, 2-2 3Pt), three assists, one rebounds and one steal in 15 minutes.
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