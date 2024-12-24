Fantasy Basketball
Ajay Mitchell headshot

Ajay Mitchell News: Erupts off bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 24, 2024

Mitchell ended Monday's 123-105 victory over the Wizards with 16 points (6-7 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 12 rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal in 22 minutes.

Mitchell posted career-high marks in points (16) and rebounds (12), taking advantage of some garbage time during the win. Fantasy managers won't want to overreact to this outlier, as Mitchell is averaging just 13.9 minutes through 10 December contests.

