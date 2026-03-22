Ajay Mitchell News: Handed one-game ban
The NBA announced that Mitchell has been issued a one-game suspension for "fighting and escalating an on-court altercation" late in the second quarter of Saturday's 132-111 win over the Wizards.
Mitchell and the Wizards' Justin Champagnie were both ejected from the contest and handed one-game bans for their respective roles in the altercation, Oklahoma City's Jaylin Williams and Cason Wallace and Washington's Anthony Gill received fines. The second-year guard will serve the suspension for Monday's game in Philadelphia, with his minutes likely to be absorbed primarily by Jalen Williams (hamstring), who is expected to return from a 16-game absence.
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