Ajay Mitchell News: Hits for 28 in series-clinching win

Mitchell closed with 28 points (12-19 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), three rebounds, four assists and four steals over 33 minutes during Monday's 115-110 victory over the Lakers in Game 4 of the Western Conference Semifinals.

It was the best scoring performance yet in the playoffs for Mitchell, as the Thunder completed the sweep and advanced to the Western Conference Finals. The second-year guard has started six straight games in place of Jalen Williams (hamstring), averaging 21.2 points, 5.3 assists, 3.7 boards, 1.5 threes and 1.2 steals in 31.2 minutes over that stretch. With extra time for Williams to heal up before OKC's next game, however, Mitchell could get bumped back to the bench in the next round.