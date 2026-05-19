Ajay Mitchell News: Muted effort in Game 1 loss
Mitchell accumulated four points (2-5 FG, 0-1 3Pt), four rebounds, five assists and two steals over 34 minutes during Monday's 122-115 double-overtime loss to the Spurs in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals.
Mitchell moved back to the bench, with Jalen Williams returning to the starting lineup after missing six straight games due to a hamstring injury. Despite the relegation, Mitchell still managed to see 33.6 minutes, albeit largely unproductive. Through nine playoff appearances, Mitchell has averaged 17.1 points, 4.0 rebounds, 4.9 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.4 three-pointers. While his move to the bench is likely to result in less production, Mitchell should be better than this, based on what we have seen thus far throughout the postseason.
-
NBA Picks
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Monday, May 18Yesterday
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Single-Game Plays and Strategy for Monday, May 18Yesterday
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, May 118 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, May 910 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, May 712 days ago