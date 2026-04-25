Ajay Mitchell News: Needs 20 shots to score 15 points

Mitchell notched 15 points (5-20 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six rebounds and two assists across 32 minutes during Saturday's 121-109 victory over the Suns in Game 3 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

Mitchell got the start with Jalen Williams (hamstring) unavailable, and he led the team in shot attempts. However, he only converted five of his 20 field goals, so it'll be interesting to see if he sticks as a starter for Game 4 on Monday. Cason Wallace finished with six points (2-8 FG, 2-6 3Pt), one rebound, two assists, two steals and one block over 26 minutes.