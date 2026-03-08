Ajay Mitchell News: Not listed on injury report
Mitchell (ankle/abdomen) isn't listed on the injury report for Monday's game against the Nuggets.
Mitchell is set to return to action following a 20-game absence due to an abdominal strain and a sprained left ankle. While he may operate under a minutes restriction during his return, having Mitchell back in the lineup will leave fewer minutes available for Isaiah Joe, Jared McCain and Cason Wallace.
