Ajay Mitchell headshot

Ajay Mitchell News: Omitted from injury report

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 18, 2026

Mitchell (ankle) isn't listed on the injury report for Sunday's Game 1 against the Suns.

Mitchell missed two consecutive contests due to left ankle injury management to end the regular season, but he's good to go for the playoffs. The second-year guard averaged 10.2 points, 3.4 assists and 2.8 rebounds across 22.8 minutes per tilt over his final 10 regular-season appearances (four starts).

Ajay Mitchell
Oklahoma City Thunder
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