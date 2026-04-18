Ajay Mitchell News: Omitted from injury report

Mitchell (ankle) isn't listed on the injury report for Sunday's Game 1 against the Suns.

Mitchell missed two consecutive contests due to left ankle injury management to end the regular season, but he's good to go for the playoffs. The second-year guard averaged 10.2 points, 3.4 assists and 2.8 rebounds across 22.8 minutes per tilt over his final 10 regular-season appearances (four starts).