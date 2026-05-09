Ajay Mitchell News: Outstanding in Game 3 win

Mitchell logged 24 points (10-17 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 10 assists, four rebounds and three steals over 30 minutes during the Thunder's 131-108 win over the Lakers in Game 3 of the Western Conference Semifinals on Saturday.

Mitchell came on strong in the second half, scoring nine points in both the third and fourth quarters to help the Thunder separate from the Lakers to take a commanding 3-0 lead in the series. The 2024 second-rounder also led his team in assists, tying a season high that he set back in the regular season against the Kings on Nov. 7. Mitchell has started in each of the Thunder's last five games due to the absence of Jalen Williams (hamstring), and in that five-game span, Mitchell has averaged 19.8 points, 5.6 assists, 3.8 rebounds and 1.6 threes over 30.8 minutes per contest.