Ajay Mitchell headshot

Ajay Mitchell News: Productive off bench Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 23, 2026 at 6:46am

Mitchell totaled 14 points (5-12 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five rebounds, five assists and two steals across 29 minutes off the bench during Wednesday's 120-107 victory over the Suns in Game 2 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

The second-year guard led the Thunder's second unit in scoring and assists on the night. Mitchell has made a consistent impact on defense over the last few weeks, recording at least one steal in six of his last seven games dating back to March 30 while averaging 10.0 points, 3.4 assists, 2.9 boards, 1.3 steals and 1.1 threes in 23.9 minutes during that span.

Ajay Mitchell
Oklahoma City Thunder
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ajay Mitchell See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ajay Mitchell See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 22
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 22
Author Image
Joe Mayo
Yesterday
How to Win Underdog's NBA Playoff Best Ball: 2026 Rankings & Strategy You Need
NBA
How to Win Underdog's NBA Playoff Best Ball: 2026 Rankings & Strategy You Need
Author Image
Ryan Pohle
6 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 10
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 10
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
13 days ago