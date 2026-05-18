Ajay Mitchell News: Retreating to bench

Mitchell will come off the bench for Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals against the Spurs on Monday, Brandon Rahbar of DailyThunder.com reports.

Mitchell filled in admirably during the semifinals against the Lakers, averaging 22.5 points, 3.0 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 1.8 steals over four games. He'll head back to a bench role with Jalen Williams set to return from a hamstring injury, though Mitchell should remain a key contributor within the Thunder rotation.