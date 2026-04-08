Ajay Mitchell News: Retreating to bench Wednesday

Mitchell won't start Wednesday's game against the Clippers, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Mitchell got the spot start in Tuesday's win over the Lakers but will slide back to the second unit with Jalen Williams (hamstring) back in the lineup. Mitchell has averaged 9.6 points, 4.0 assists and 2.8 rebounds across 21.8 minutes per game over his last five appearances off the bench.