Ajay Mitchell News: Starting Game 3

Mitchell will start Game 3 of the Western Conference first-round series against Phoenix on Saturday, Clemente Almanza of USA Today reports.

With Jalen Williams (hamstring) sidelined, Mitchell will enter the starting lineup. In 16 regular-season starts, the 23-year-old averaged 14.9 points, 3.6 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 0.3 blocks and 1.3 steals while shooting 41.7 percent from deep across 28.6 minutes.