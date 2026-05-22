Ajay Mitchell News: Starting Game 3
Mitchell will start Friday's Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals against the Spurs, Clemente Almanza of USA Today reports.
With Jalen Williams (hamstring) sidelined, Mitchell will return to the first unit in San Antonio. Over six starts this postseason, the second-year guard has averaged 21.2 points, 5.3 assists, 3.7 rebounds and 1.2 steals in 31.2 minutes per contest.
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