Ajay Mitchell News: Starting sans Williams

Mitchell will start Tuesday's game against the Lakers, Brandon Rahbar of DailyThunder.com reports.

With Jalen Williams (hamstring) sitting out the front end of this back-to-back set, Mitchell will rejoin the first unit. As a starter this season (15 games), the 23-year-old guard has averaged 15.3 points, 3.8 assists, 3.6 rebounds and 1.3 steals across 28.9 minutes per tilt.