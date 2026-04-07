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Ajay Mitchell News: Starting sans Williams

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 7, 2026

Mitchell will start Tuesday's game against the Lakers, Brandon Rahbar of DailyThunder.com reports.

With Jalen Williams (hamstring) sitting out the front end of this back-to-back set, Mitchell will rejoin the first unit. As a starter this season (15 games), the 23-year-old guard has averaged 15.3 points, 3.8 assists, 3.6 rebounds and 1.3 steals across 28.9 minutes per tilt.

Ajay Mitchell
Oklahoma City Thunder
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