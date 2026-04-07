Ajay Mitchell News: Starting sans Williams
Mitchell will start Tuesday's game against the Lakers, Brandon Rahbar of DailyThunder.com reports.
With Jalen Williams (hamstring) sitting out the front end of this back-to-back set, Mitchell will rejoin the first unit. As a starter this season (15 games), the 23-year-old guard has averaged 15.3 points, 3.8 assists, 3.6 rebounds and 1.3 steals across 28.9 minutes per tilt.
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