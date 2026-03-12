Ajay Mitchell headshot

Ajay Mitchell News: Starting Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 12, 2026

Mitchell will be in the starting lineup for Thursday's matchup with the Celtics, Clemente Almanza of USA Today reports.

Mitchell will replace Isaiah Joe in the first unit for Thursday's game and he'll be joined by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Cason Wallace, Luguentz Dort and Chet Holmgren. Over nine starts this season, Mitchell has recorded averages of 16.6 points, 4.1 assists, 1.6 treys and 1.6 steals per contest.

Ajay Mitchell
Oklahoma City Thunder
More Stats & News
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ajay Mitchell
