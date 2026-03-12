Ajay Mitchell News: Starting Thursday

Mitchell will be in the starting lineup for Thursday's matchup with the Celtics, Clemente Almanza of USA Today reports.

Mitchell will replace Isaiah Joe in the first unit for Thursday's game and he'll be joined by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Cason Wallace, Luguentz Dort and Chet Holmgren. Over nine starts this season, Mitchell has recorded averages of 16.6 points, 4.1 assists, 1.6 treys and 1.6 steals per contest.