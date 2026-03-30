Ajay Mitchell News: Starting vs. Detroit

Mitchell will start Monday's game against the Pistons, Clemente Almanza of USA Today reports.

With Jalen Williams (hamstring) and Isaiah Hartenstein (calf) unavailable for the second leg of this back-to-back set, Cason Wallace and Mitchell will join the first unit. As a starter this season (14 games), the 23-year-old guard has averaged 15.4 points, 3.9 assists, 3.7 rebounds and 1.3 steals in 28.4 minutes per contest.