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Ajay Mitchell News: Strikes for 18 in Game 1 win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 6, 2026 at 8:22am

Mitchell totaled 18 points (7-16 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), two rebounds and four assists across 28 minutes during Tuesday's 108-90 win over the Lakers in Game 1 of the Western Conference Semifinals.

Making his third straight start in place of Jalen Williams (hamstring), Mitchell delivered another solid scoring effort. During his stint in the starting five, the second-year guard is averaging 18.3 points, 4.0 boards, 4.0 assists and 2.0 threes in 31.3 minutes, and with Williams still lacking a clear timeline for his return, Mitchell should remain in a key role for Game 2 on Thursday.

Ajay Mitchell
Oklahoma City Thunder
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