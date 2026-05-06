Ajay Mitchell News: Strikes for 18 in Game 1 win
Mitchell totaled 18 points (7-16 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), two rebounds and four assists across 28 minutes during Tuesday's 108-90 win over the Lakers in Game 1 of the Western Conference Semifinals.
Making his third straight start in place of Jalen Williams (hamstring), Mitchell delivered another solid scoring effort. During his stint in the starting five, the second-year guard is averaging 18.3 points, 4.0 boards, 4.0 assists and 2.0 threes in 31.3 minutes, and with Williams still lacking a clear timeline for his return, Mitchell should remain in a key role for Game 2 on Thursday.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ajay Mitchell See More
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, May 5Yesterday
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, May 5Yesterday
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, April 279 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, April 279 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 2214 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ajay Mitchell See More