Ajay Mitchell News: Tallies nine points in return

Mitchell (toe) recorded nine points (4-8 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five assists and one steal across 18 minutes in Friday's 145-111 win over the Jazz.

Suiting up for the first time since Jan. 3 after a lengthy recovery from surgery to address a right big toe sprain, Mitchell ended up taking on a decent-sized role off the bench while the Thunder held out seven rotation players with what appear to be minor injuries. With Oklahoma City having already clinched the league's best record, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (shin), Jalen Williams (hip), Cason Wallace (shoulder), Alex Caruso (ankle), Luguentz Dort (knee), Chet Holmgren (back) and Isaiah Hartenstein (Achilles) could all remain out for Sunday's regular-season finale versus the Pelicans, or at least have their minutes kept in check in advance of the playoffs. Mitchell could thus be in line for a similar or larger workload Sunday, though the rookie second-round pick won't be guaranteed a regular spot in the rotation during the postseason when the Thunder are at full strength.