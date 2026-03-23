Akoldah Gak Injury: Sidelined through illness
Gak sat out Sunday's 127-120 G League win over the Long Island Nets due to an ailment.
Gak could look to avoid a long absence after being sick Sunday, though it's unclear exactly when he'll see action again. He has failed to find consistency while serving as a bench option throughout the campaign, with Julian Reese and Skal Labissiere usually preferred at center.
Akoldah Gak
Free Agent
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