Akoldah Gak headshot

Akoldah Gak Injury: Sidelined through illness

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 23, 2026 at 9:15am

Gak sat out Sunday's 127-120 G League win over the Long Island Nets due to an ailment.

Gak could look to avoid a long absence after being sick Sunday, though it's unclear exactly when he'll see action again. He has failed to find consistency while serving as a bench option throughout the campaign, with Julian Reese and Skal Labissiere usually preferred at center.

Akoldah Gak
 Free Agent
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