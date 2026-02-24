Akoldah Gak News: Erupts for 23 points

Gak notched 23 points (9-12 FG, 3-5 FT), three rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block in 17 minutes of Sunday's 130-114 G League win over the Noblesville Boom.

Gak was one of three players for the Go-Go to record at least 23 points. He's been uber-efficient from the field this season, shooting 63.0 percent with averages of 7.8 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 17.5 minutes per contest.