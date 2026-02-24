Akoldah Gak News: Erupts for 23 points
Gak notched 23 points (9-12 FG, 3-5 FT), three rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block in 17 minutes of Sunday's 130-114 G League win over the Noblesville Boom.
Gak was one of three players for the Go-Go to record at least 23 points. He's been uber-efficient from the field this season, shooting 63.0 percent with averages of 7.8 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 17.5 minutes per contest.
Akoldah Gak
Free Agent
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now