Akoldah Gak News: Returns to action versus Delaware

Gak (illness) logged four points (2-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt), one rebound and one assist during 14 minutes in Friday's 132-128 G League loss to the Delaware Blue Coats.

Gak had a quiet outing but got a chance to play following a one-week absence. The center, who is averaging 6.8 points and 3.4 rebounds per game in the G League campaign, is now expected to remain a second-unit asset, offering backup for Skal Labissiere.