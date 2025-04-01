Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Al Horford headshot

Al Horford Injury: Doubtful to suit up Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 1, 2025 at 2:10pm

Horford (toe) is doubtful for Wednesday's game against the Heat, Taylor Snow of the Celtics' official site reports.

The Celtics continue to manage Horford's availability ahead of the playoffs due to a left big toe sprain, and he isn't expected to suit up Wednesday. If the veteran big man is sidelined against Miami, Luke Kornet and Neemias Queta are candidates for an uptick in playing time.

Al Horford
Boston Celtics
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now