Al Horford Injury: Exits early Friday

Horford won't return to Friday's game against the Timberwolves due to right calf tightness. He'll finish with three points (1-3 FG, 1-3 3Pt) and one rebound in five minutes.

Horford logged just under five minutes before checking out, and he was ruled out for the remainder of the contest before the end of the opening quarter. With the veteran big man joining Draymond Green (back) on the sidelines, Quinten Post will help pick up the slack the rest of the way. Horford's next chance to play will come Sunday in New York.