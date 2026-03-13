Al Horford Injury: Exits early Friday
Horford won't return to Friday's game against the Timberwolves due to right calf tightness. He'll finish with three points (1-3 FG, 1-3 3Pt) and one rebound in five minutes.
Horford logged just under five minutes before checking out, and he was ruled out for the remainder of the contest before the end of the opening quarter. With the veteran big man joining Draymond Green (back) on the sidelines, Quinten Post will help pick up the slack the rest of the way. Horford's next chance to play will come Sunday in New York.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Al Horford See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 94 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, March 94 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 58 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, January 2646 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, December 2974 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Al Horford See More