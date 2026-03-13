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Al Horford Injury: Exits early with tight calf

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 14, 2026 at 9:37am

Horford won't return to Friday's game against the Timberwolves due to right calf tightness. He finished with three points (1-3 FG, 1-3 3Pt) and one rebound in five minutes.

Horford entered the starting five in place of Draymond Green (back) but checked out of the game with just over seven minutes remaining in the first quarter and was ruled out for the rest of the game shortly thereafter. The absences of Green and Horford for the rest of the evening should open up more playing time for Kristaps Porzingis and Quinten Post in the frontcourt. The Warriors will likely send Horford in for further testing before deciding on his availability for Sunday's game against the Knicks, but the veteran big man would appear to be questionable -- at best -- for that contest.

Al Horford
Golden State Warriors
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