Al Horford Injury: Hopeful for Friday return
Horford (calf) took part in a 5-on-5 scrimmage Thursday, and the Warriors are hopeful he'll play Friday against the Kings, Sam Gordon of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Horford has already been ruled out for the first game of Golden State's back-to-back Thursday against the Lakers, but the team is optimistic about a Friday return. The veteran will presumably be re-evaluated Friday morning before another update is issued.
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