Al Horford Injury: Iffy for Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 23, 2026

Horford is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Pelicans due to left toe injury management.

Horford hasn't been mentioned on the injury report lately for the Warriors, so this appears to be a precautionary listing. The club should have another update on his availability closer to tipoff.

