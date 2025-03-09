Al Horford Injury: Iffy to face Utah

Horford (toe) is questionable for Monday's game against the Jazz, Justin Turpin of WEEI.com reports.

The Celtics continue to manage the veteran big man's availability due to a left big toe sprain, and he is in jeopardy of missing his third outing since Feb. 25 on Monday. With Kristaps Porzingis (illness) not expected to suit up, Luke Kornet and Neemias Queta are candidates for an uptick in playing time if Horford is sidelined as well.