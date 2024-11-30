Al Horford Injury: Listed as questionable

Horford is questionable for Sunday's game against the Cavaliers due to a left toe sprain, Jay King of The Athletic reports.

Horford came off the bench in the 138-129 win over the Bulls, though he only racked up two points, a rebound and three assists across 25 minutes. His questionable tag could be concerning for the Celtics, as Kristaps Porzingis (foot) is also questionable. If both are out, though, then Neemias Queta and Luke Kornet would be candidates to see more time in the frontcourt.