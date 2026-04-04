Al Horford Injury: Making progress toward return

Horford (calf) is "making good progress" toward a return and will be re-evaluated "early next week."

Horford has missed the Warriors' last 11 games while tending to a strained right soleus. Although the veteran's return date remains a mystery, he appears to be moving in a positive direction, participating in portions of Saturday's practice. The team indicated he will be re-evaluated "early next week," suggesting there is a chance he will return Tuesday versus Sacramento. With Quinten Post (foot) also sidelined, head coach Steve Kerr will presumably lean on Kristaps Porzingis and Draymond Green to handle most of the work in the middle.