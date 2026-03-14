Al Horford headshot

Al Horford Injury: Not playing Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 14, 2026

Horford (calf) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Knicks.

Horford strained his right calf during the first quarter of Friday's loss to the Timberwolves. Warriors head coach Steve Kerr told reporters after the game that he expects Horford will miss time, per Anthony Slater of ESPN.com. It comes as no surprise seeing Horford scratched for Sunday's lineup, and the veteran big man will likely be sidelined for Monday's game against the Wizards. The Warriors will also be without Draymond Green (back) and Kristaps Porzingis (illness) on Sunday, so Golden State's frontcourt depth would be completely depleted if Quinton Post (ankle) is also unable to play.

Al Horford
Golden State Warriors
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Al Horford See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Al Horford See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 9
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 9
Author Image
Joe Mayo
5 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, March 9
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, March 9
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
5 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 5
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 5
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
9 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, January 26
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, January 26
Author Image
Joe Mayo
47 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, December 29
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, December 29
Author Image
Joe Mayo
75 days ago