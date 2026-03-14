Al Horford Injury: Not playing Sunday

Horford (calf) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Knicks.

Horford strained his right calf during the first quarter of Friday's loss to the Timberwolves. Warriors head coach Steve Kerr told reporters after the game that he expects Horford will miss time, per Anthony Slater of ESPN.com. It comes as no surprise seeing Horford scratched for Sunday's lineup, and the veteran big man will likely be sidelined for Monday's game against the Wizards. The Warriors will also be without Draymond Green (back) and Kristaps Porzingis (illness) on Sunday, so Golden State's frontcourt depth would be completely depleted if Quinton Post (ankle) is also unable to play.