Al Horford Injury: Not playing Tuesday

Horford (knee) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Knicks, Justin Turpin of WEEI.com reports.

Horford has been a mainstay on the injury report due to a left big toe sprain, but he is now dealing with a right knee sprain that will keep him out of Tuesday's Atlantic division clash. With Horford out and Kristaps Porzingis (illness) questionable, there be more minutes off the bench for Luke Kornet, Neemias Queta and Xavier Tillman. Horford's next chance to play is Wednesday against the Magic.