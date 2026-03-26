Al Horford Injury: Out again Friday
Horford (calf) is out for Friday's game against the Wizards.
Horford is set to sit out his eighth straight game, but the Warriors are expected to release an update on his rehab Friday. Kristaps Porzingis, Draymond Green and Omer Yurtseven will continue to hold down the center spot while Horford is out.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Al Horford See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 233 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 215 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Saturday, March 215 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 206 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 206 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Al Horford See More