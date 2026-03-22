Al Horford Injury: Out again Monday
Horford (calf) won't suit up for Monday's game against Dallas.
Horford was injured during the loss to Minnesota on March 13. Unfortunately, the veteran hasn't been available for the Dubs' previous five contests. He's due to be re-evaluated any day now, although that doesn't mean he's close to returning. Kristaps Porzingis (back) is listed as probable, so his presence, assuming he's available, will help fill the void left by Horford's absence. Draymond Green and Gui Santos are also expected to see more action.
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