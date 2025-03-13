Al Horford Injury: Probable for Friday

Updating a previous report, Horford (toe) is listed as probable for Friday's game against the Heat.

Hoford appears likely to play Friday while he deals with a left big toe sprain. He has started in each of his last six outings due to the absence of Kristaps Porzingis (illness), and over that span Horford has averaged 12.8 points, 8.8 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.0 blocks over 34.2 minutes per game while shooting 40.0 percent from three on 5.8 3PA/G.