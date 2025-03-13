Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Al Horford headshot

Al Horford Injury: Probable for Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 13, 2025 at 4:49pm

Updating a previous report, Horford (toe) is listed as probable for Friday's game against the Heat.

Hoford appears likely to play Friday while he deals with a left big toe sprain. He has started in each of his last six outings due to the absence of Kristaps Porzingis (illness), and over that span Horford has averaged 12.8 points, 8.8 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.0 blocks over 34.2 minutes per game while shooting 40.0 percent from three on 5.8 3PA/G.

Al Horford
Boston Celtics
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now