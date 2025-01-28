Al Horford Injury: Questionable for Wednesday

Horford (toe) has been listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Bulls, Justin Turpin of WEEI.com reports.

Horford missed Monday's loss to the Rockets and could miss a second straight Wednesday when the defending NBA champions take on the Bulls in Boston. The veteran big man has struggled during the 2024-25 campaign, averaging career-low numbers in points (8.1) and rebounds (5.3) for the Celtics.